Taraji P. Henson Takes Photo From Hospital Bed: “I’m a Tough Cookie!”

Far from the Lyon's den! Taraji P. Henson is staying positive despite admitting herself into the hospital on Friday, June 19. The Empire star posted an Instagram photo of an IV in her arm, but stayed tight-lipped about what exactly went wrong.

"God has a way of saying, 'You're doing too much! SAT DOWN SOMEWHERE.' I'm listening Father!!! I am taking several seats!!!" Henson, 44, captioned.

She added: "Don't worry y'all I'm a tough cookie! HA! I will be just fine. My momma and best friends are flying in to check on me. I AM FINE!!!!!!! Just need to SAT ALL THE WAY DOWN for a bit. #listentoyourbody." (A spokesperson for Henson tells The Hollywood Reporter that the actress was hospitalized for exhaustion.)

Just hours earlier, Henson appeared to be hanging out with Harper's BAZAAR Executive Editor, Laura Brown. "Taraji's obsessed with me," Brown captioned a selfie of the two. "And you know what, I get it. @tarajiphenson."

Henson needs all the rest she can get before heading back to filming Season 2 of the Fox smash Empire. She will be reprising her role as the sassy Cookie Lyon, who turns heads with her designer threads and takes sh-t from no one.

