As HGTV fans know, Tarek El Moussa has had to deal with a whole lot publicly — from his cancer scares to his divorce from ex-wife and Flip or Flop costar Christina Anstead to his engagement to Heather Rae Young. But there’s still so much out there that many don’t know about him — which is exactly why he’s decided to share his fun facts exclusively with Us Weekly.

Watch the video above (and scroll down!) to learn 25 things you don’t know about El Moussa — including his favorite hobby and what his hidden tattoo is.

1. My favorite subject in school was math because it was the only thing I understood.

2. I was a straight-C student.

3. My first job was a bag boy at Stater Bros. Markets in Buena Park, California.

4. My worst job was cleaning big diesel trucks in Compton, California. I got paid $3.75 an hour under the table.

5. When I was a kid, I thought I was going to be an engineer.

6. The song that I could listen to on repeat for the rest of my life is “Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G.

7. I don’t rewatch episodes of my [shows].

8. I first knew that I wanted to get into real estate in 2003. I was 20 years old.

9. My biggest fear is sharks.

10. My worst flipping experience [was when] we bought a house [last] year. [It] almost fell over when we fixed the foundation.

11. The second I saw Heather, I knew she was The One, or at least I hoped she was.

12. My favorite part about being a dad is spending time with my kids [Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with ex-wife Christina].

13. My favorite thing to do with [them] is date night. I love taking them to their favorite restaurants. We [also love] wrestling. We move the couches around in the living room, set up a ring and just go for it.

14. My favorite place to visit [is] our [other] home out in the desert in La Quinta, California.

15. I have a tattoo [of] a big black spider-looking tribal on my back. I got it in high school.

16. I regret [getting] it. It itches me all the time.

17. My most memorable fan experience was back in 2013 when I had the chance to meet Ryan Reed, a registered nurse out of Texas who was watching Flip or Flop. She noticed a lump on my neck and messaged me. I found out I had [thyroid] cancer because of her.

18.The scariest moment in my life was a few months later, when I found out I also had [testicular] cancer. I thought I was going to die.

19. I’m a huge UFC fan.

20. If I could trade places with a celebrity for a day, it [would] be light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

21. My favorite childhood memories [are from when] my dad used to come to my school and take me to lunch.

22. My favorite cheat meal is pizza [topped with] pepperoni, jalapeno, ham and pineapple — with about three gallons of ranch [dressing] and a lot of red chili flakes.

23. My reality TV guilty pleasure is Selling Sunset.

24. My hobby is [doing] hot yoga. I never thought in my life that I would love [it].

25. I’m passionate about every single day and all the opportunities that this world [offers], and the second chance that I’ve been given.

Tarek’s Flip Side is available to stream on Discovery+.