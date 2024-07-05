Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate Their Meetaversary

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa met on Independence Day five years ago — and now the couple are celebrating a major relationship milestone.

In a 10-slide carousel posted via Instagram on Thursday, July 4, the couple shared photos of them together, posing on beaches, boats and poolside.

“Five years ago, our journey began. From engagement to marriage, welcoming our baby, and all the adventures in between,” the joint caption read. “With every year, we’ve grown together, learned together, and discovered new things about each other.”

The couple’s caption concluded, “We’ve navigated the toughest times and cherished the best ones. Marriage & relationships take nurturing, navigating & really good communication! Here’s to our meetaversary and many more years of love and chaos.”

Heather, 36, and Tarek, 42, first met in 2019, confirming their relationship on social media that August. They moved in together in 2020, married in 2021 and welcomed their first child, Tristan, in 2023. (Tarek is also father to daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.)

“I love being a stepmom to Tay and Bray,” Heather told Us in February 2023. “But having my own and carrying him and then going through the labor and going through all the experiences, it’s obviously something I’ve never experienced. … It’s a little nerve-wracking.”

Tarek previously hosted Flip or Flop with his ex-wife, which ran for 10 seasons on HGTV until their divorce. He now cohosts The Flipping El Moussas with Heather, which premiered in 2023. The show follows the twosome as they flip houses and navigate life as a growing family.

In March, HGTV announced that Tarek, Heather, Christina and her husband, Joshua Hall, would all team up to host the competition series The Flip Off, set to premiere in 2025.

Tarek and Heather spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about the show in June and the strange dynamic of grouping the four of them together.

“It’s crazy but everyone is in such a good place and we’re here to give you guys a great show and we’re really excited about it,” she said.

Tarek agreed, saying he’s glad that they could all coexist.

“As time goes on, you start to think and you start to realize things, right?” he said. “And what I realized is this: I couldn’t imagine growing up in a family where my parents were divorced and they hated each other because I love my mom, I love my dad. They are divorced, but they still get together, and we do family dinners. And the truth is let the past be the past.”