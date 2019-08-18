



Heather Rae Young might be headed down the Pacific Coast Highway soon! The Selling Sunset star briefly opened up about potentially moving closer to her new beau, Tarek El Moussa , during an Instagram Q&A on Friday, August 16.

When asked if she’d consider living anywhere other than Los Angeles, Young, 31, replied,“Orange County,” with a nod to where the Flip or Flop star, 37, resides. “Hehe, but definitely always have a place in LA.”

Young also gave an update on how her and El Moussa’s relationship is going. “@Therealtarekelmoussa and I are doing amazing!” she gushed. “We have the best time together.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that the duo were dating after they were spotted locking lips on El Moussa’s boat at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California. “Tarek is very into Heather and likes her a lot. He thinks she has great, positive energy,” an insider told Us later that month, noting that the Tarek’s Flip Side star likes that Young is also a realtor and reality star and “understands his lifestyle.”

Earlier this month, El Moussa opened up about his new relationship and couldn’t help but gush over Young.

“I’ve been on my own for three years. I’ve been looking and looking. I finally met Heather,” the Long Beach native told Access Live. “She’s amazing. She’s brilliant, she has a huge heart, she’s killing it … and she’s just a superstar. She’s like the coolest girl I have ever met. I just adore her.”

And things have been moving quickly for the pair. Young has already met El Moussa’s parents and two children, daughter Taylor 8, and son Brayden, 3, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Anstead.

“Last night, she met my kids my mom, my dad, my sister the entire family. It was a big night,” he explained. “I never thought I would say these words again, but I do have a girlfriend.”

El Moussa and the Christina on the Coast star, 36, split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage. Anstead has since married British TV host Ant Anstead and the duo are currently awaiting the imminent arrival of their first child — a baby boy.

