



Timing really is everything. Tarek El Moussa’s new girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, didn’t exactly jump at the chance to date the Flip or Flop star when he first asked her out — but she had a good reason.

“He had asked me out and I said no at the time, and he respected that,” she revealed to Radar Online in a video interview on Monday, August 12. “I was in a past relationship.”

Lucky for the couple, it wouldn’t be the last time their paths would cross. “We reconnected on the 4th of July through mutual friends,” the Selling Sunset star, 31, explained. “The rest is history.”

Days prior, El Moussa, 37, gushed over Young to Access Live. “I’ve been on my own for three years. I’ve been looking and looking. I finally met Heather,” he said. “She’s amazing. She’s brilliant, she has a huge heart, she’s killing it … and she’s just a superstar. She’s like the coolest girl I have ever met. I just adore her.”

The reality star also revealed that he and Young had taken a big step in their relationship. “Last night, she met my kids, my mom, my dad, my sister, the entire family. It was a big night,” said the TV personality, who shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Braydon, 3, with ex-wife and costar Christina Anstead.

He isn’t the only one who has been unlucky in the love department. “I was in a three-year relationship before Tarek,” Young told Radar. “I went through a couple rough times and rough dating periods and maybe didn’t have the most support from exes. I think once you’re happy and you’re fully confident in yourself, someone great will come along.”

That was certainly the case for the lovebirds. “I think Tarek was in … the right time and place to meet someone as well, and we were both open to it,” Young said.

Us Weekly first reported that the pair were getting romantic in late July after they were spotted kissing on El Moussa’s boat at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California.

“Tarek is very into Heather and likes her a lot,” a source told Us exclusively later that month. “He thinks she has great, positive energy.”

The source noted that the Tarek’s Flip Side star liked the fact that Young was also a realtor and reality star. “She understands his lifestyle.”

Young also understands his continued onscreen relationship with Anstead, 36, who he split from in December 2016 before finalizing their divorce in January 2018. “I’m a really confident person and I’m confident in our relationship,” she explained on Monday. “I’m fully supportive of everything.”

That’s good news, as El Moussa recently voiced his plans to be present in the life of his former flame’s soon-to-be-born baby boy with hubby Ant Anstead, whom she wed in December: “I’m sure I will [have a relationship with him],” the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star told Us of the unborn babe earlier this month. “[He’s] the brother of my children, right? So … of course, yeah. I plan on treating her new son as good as I possibly can.”

As for what the future holds for him and Young, the model told Radar time will tell. “It’s new and we’re happy and we’re having fun,” she said. “We’re just really enjoying this time together and, you know, anything could happen, honestly.”

Maybe even … their own show? Said Young: “I think doing a show with him would be fun.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!