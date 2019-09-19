Taylor Kinney Spotted Kissing Mystery Woman





A budding romance with a brunette? Taylor Kinney was spotted locking lips with a mystery woman earlier this month while out in his home state of Pennsylvania.

In photos published by the Daily Mail on Thursday, September 19, the Chicago Fire actor, 38, can be seen sharing a passionate kiss with his female pal at the Columbia Kettle Works taproom. The twosome both looked casual for the outing with Kinney in a black T-shirt and the woman wearing a white top and jeans.

Prior to his potential new relationship, Kinney was engaged to Lady Gaga. The former couple called it quits on their relationship in July 2016 after five years together. However, a source previously told Us Weekly that Kinney and the A Star Is Born actress, 33, remain on good terms.

“Gaga and Taylor Kinney are still very close, but they are only friends,” the insider explained to Us in August 2017. “Gaga and Taylor talk or text every single day and meet up when they’re in the same city, but nothing romantic is happening between them.”

Gaga had previously gushed over her former beau following their split. “It’s just about life changes, and we all go through different stages and we’re focused on different things,” she told Howard Stern during an interview on his SiriusXM show in October 2016. “To be fair, I think that Taylor’s pretty f–king cool that over the years no matter what creative transformation that I’ve gone through, he’s always been very supportive of that and loving.”

The “Bad Romance” songstress later moved on with talent manager Christian Carino, from whom she accepted a proposal months later. Gaga and Carino, 50, ended things in February after two years.

Gaga broke her silence on her split from Carino in June during a Las Vegas concert. “Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time,” she told the audience at her Jazz and Piano show ahead of her performance of the song “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us in August that Carino is now dating publicist Robin Baum.

