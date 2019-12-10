Romance with another neighbor to the north! After breaking up with the boyfriend she nicknamed “Canada man” in October, Bachelor in Paradise star Taylor Nolan is “casually dating another man from Canada,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“He flew into Los Angeles to attend the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball with her as her date … and Taylor has been traveling from Seattle to Canada to see him,” the source says of the 26-year-old’s mystery man. “It is still casual and very new and she is still technically single.”

The source adds that Nolan and the man have been “seeing each other since November,” when she first hinted at the fling on social media, and that he was the subject of her recent “sexcation” Instagram post.

In that November 19 upload, the “Let’s Talk About It…” podcast host is pictured smiling and wearing a “Home is Canada” shirt.

“Well…not really, not yet,” she wrote in the caption. “Maybe one day! But I just got home from a 5 day trip to Toronto and it was busssayyy with both work and play. “

⁣

She added that she had a “fantastic sexcation” and “orgasmed … more than I think I have in my entire life.”

Nolan, who was previously engaged to BiP costar Derek Peth, was quick to point out that she and her new beau aren’t exclusive. “He’s not the only person I’m seeing, and I’m not the only person he is seeing,” she wrote. “And we’re navigating it, as we’re quiteee fond of each other. It might not go anywhere, it might stay where it is and it also might progress, who knows! It’s in that grey area, like most of life.”

She went on: “I don’t want to only share the highlights and the things I think are certain and ‘perfect’ and create more pressure or an unrealistic image around a relationship, so I appreciate the support and respect you all have shown me throughout this as I navigate what I do and don’t share. The highs and the lows and all the in between.⁣”

⁣

⁣With reporting by Kayley Stumpe