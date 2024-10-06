Two months before social media personality Taylor Rousseau Grigg unexpectedly died at age 25, she celebrated a milestone with husband Cameron Grigg.

“Happy one year to us. I love you, Cameron!! 💛,” Taylor wrote via Instagram on August 19, sharing wedding footage.

Taylor and Cameron, who met via social media in 2021, got married in August 2023.

Six weeks after Taylor’s anniversary upload, Cameron confirmed her “sudden and unexpected” death.

“No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” he wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 5. “This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that, she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.”

Cameron continued, “She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there. Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation.”

A cause of death has not been confirmed, though Cameron mentioned in his Saturday post that Taylor had been dealing with undisclosed medical issues.

“With this being so sudden and unexpected we don’t have anything financially in order,” Cameron explained in his post. “Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don’t have any insurance. A friend set up a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to contribute. And even if you can’t contribute financially, prayers for our family are always needed.”

A GoFundMe set up in Taylor’s name to cover her medical and funeral expenses has raised more than $27,000 at the time of publication.

“It is with our deepest condolences that we acknowledge the passing of Taylor, who has now spread her wings,” a GoFundMe description reads. “Her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. At this time we would appreciate everyone’s respect and privacy for our family at this time. Her social media family was a huge blessing in her life and we cannot thank you all enough for the love and support that you have brought her.”

Taylor was best known as a social media influencer with over 1.3 million TikTok followers. She also owned online boutiques Beaux Savage and Sauvage and Beauty.