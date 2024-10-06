TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg and husband Cameron Grigg were together for three years before her tragic and sudden death at age 25.

The pair started dating in 2021 after initially connecting via social media.

“A lot of people think that we met because of TikTok, because he made a video asking me on a date. It is true, but we didn’t exactly meet because of that,” Taylor admitted during an October 2023 episode of the “Beauty Babes Unfiltered” podcast. “This is so embarrassing. I was scrolling on my Explore feed on Instagram, and I saw this guy with a brand, and he had abs and he just looked good.”

Taylor showed off Cameron’s profile to her dad, mentioning that she thought the “cowboy kind of guy” was cute. She decided to take the plunge and send a DM — for the first time in her life.

“I posted a poll on my Snapchat story with a picture of him and I was like, ‘Should I DM or not?’ And everyone voted yes mostly,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do it.’ So, I DM’ed him and I was like, ‘Hi, I don’t normally do this very often but I think you’re cute.’”

Taylor also added Cameron on her Snapchat, but he didn’t respond and she “blocked him.” Cameron eventually made a TikTok video pleading for a chance to ask Taylor on a date. Luckily for him, she agreed and they formally started dating in 2021.

Cameron proposed in June 2022, one year before they got married.

Shortly after celebrating their first anniversary, Taylor unexpectedly died in October 2024. “This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime,” Cameron wrote via Instagram. “And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.”

Keep scrolling to revisit the pair’s relationship timeline:

2021

The pair made their Instagram debut in March, sharing selfies from a night out.

“Girl that twinkle in your eyes tonight just tears my heart in two, these Texas stars and neon bars ain’t got nothing on you,” Cameron captioned his upload, quoting the song “Nothin’ on You” by the Cameron Sacky Band.

Two months later, he gushed about his “amazing” girlfriend.

“Since the first time I laid my eyes on you nothing in my life has been the same. And so much has changed and changed for the better,” he wrote in May. “I’m so thankful that I have you. You are my best friend. Thank you for always being there, pushing me, motivating me. Helping me chase my dreams, I don’t deserve you that’s for sure. I can’t imagine life without you goofball. And I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

June 2022

Cameron proposed on a lakeside dock.

May 2023

Taylor, who had 1.3 million TikTok followers at the time of her death, received comments about not sharing her relationship online. Cameron subsequently clapped back.

“Most people that are on social media only see 15 seconds of someone’s life, they have no idea what’s going on behind the scenes,” he wrote via Instagram in May. “Life has thrown some heavy blows at Taylor lately, but if there’s anyone that knows how to take a punch and get back up it’s her. I’ve never met someone so hardworking and dedicated to what she loves. She’s so passionate about everything she does and she does everything full-heartedly.”

He added, “She has the most kind soul on this planet with a drive to make people happy and make the world a better place. Taylor, you truly are an inspiration to others. Even when you can’t see it, I promise there’s 1,000’s of life’s out there that you have touched for the better. I wish you could see yourself through my eyes because then you would know how amazing you really are. Keep killing it, beautiful, you got this.”

August 2023

They got married on August 19.

“It’s you and me forever pal 🤍,” Taylor wrote via Instagram several days later.

May 2024

Taylor shared a sweet birthday tribute to her husband, writing via Instagram, “Happy birthday to my amazing husband 💞 I love you to the moon and back x 4 🤍.”

October 2024

Cameron confirmed on October 5 that Taylor died at the age of 25.

“With this being so sudden and unexpected we don’t have anything financially in order,” Cameron wrote. “Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don’t have any insurance.”

A cause of death has not been shared, but Cameron plans to donate his spouse’s organs to those in need.

“She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours,” he added. “I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there. Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation.”