Social media star Taylor Rousseau Grigg has died. She was 25.

Taylor’s husband, Cameron Grigg, confirmed her death in a lengthy Instagram message, noting that it was “so sudden and unexpected.”

“No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” Cameron wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 5. “This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.”

He continued, “She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there. Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation.”

Cameron added that Taylor’s “memory and life will be carried on forever.”

Cameron, who married the influencer in August 2023, did not confirm Taylor’s cause of death, but she had previously been dealing with several undisclosed medical issues.

“With this being so sudden and unexpected we don’t have anything financially in order,” Cameron wrote on Saturday. “Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don’t have any insurance.”

He further noted, “A friend set up a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to contribute. And even if you can’t contribute financially, prayers for our family are always needed. I’ll share the link and really appreciate if y’all would share it as well. I love y’all. Taylor loves y’all.”

Taylor was a social media personality with over 1.3 million followers on TikTok. She also owned online boutiques Geaux Savage and Sauvage and Beauty.

“She doesn’t owe anyone, anything. But she would want everyone to know that she’s more than OK,” Cameron added on Saturday. “While her earthly body is still here waiting to give the gift of life, we know her spirit is in heaven dancing in the streets made of gold with all her beauty and grace. Her endless shoe/boot collection. And her rhinestones and turquoise jewelry. She’s no longer in pain, but her body has been made whole in Jesus name.”

Cameron further noted, “I cling to the fact of knowing that we will be seeing her again! And we will be able to spend all of eternity together!”

Cameron reshared his message via his Instagram Story adding the caption, “I love you thisssssssssssssssssssssssssssss much 🤍.”