Heating up the Caribbean! Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted packing on the PDA while on a trip to the Bahamas.

The “Lover” singer, 32, took a dip in the ocean alongside her actor beau, 31. Swift and Alwyn were seen kissing while in the water with their arms wrapped around each other in photos obtained by Page Six.

The All Too Well: The Short Film director wore a black two-piece bathing suit while the England native opted for blue swim shorts. Their ocean makeout session is not typical for the ultra-private couple, who have been dating since 2016.

In her 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, Swift explained that she and the Conversations With Friends actor made a decision to keep their relationship low-key.

“I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” she said in the footage. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. Even though it was really horrible, I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

Later that year, while speaking about her album Folklore — on which Alwyn co-wrote tracks credited as “William Bowery” — Swift said her song “Peace” is about figuring out how to maintain a normal, healthy romance amid the chaos of being a world-famous superstar.

“’Peace’ is actually more rooted in my personal life,” Swift told Paul McCartney in the November 2020 interview. “I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living.”

She added, “I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow.”

Swift decided to take a step back from the spotlight after she began dating the Harriet star. The Grammy winner made small choices to make her “life feel more like a real life” than a story line to entertain others.

“Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy,” she said. “That’s what that song ‘Peace’ is talking about. Like, would it be enough if I could never fully achieve the normalcy that we both crave?”

Alwyn, for his part, has made it clear that he won’t reveal much about his longtime love and their relationship. “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Alwyn joked during an April 2022 interview with WSJ. Magazine. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

He explained to Elle the same month that his guarded nature isn’t about keeping secrets. “It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else,” the British actor told Elle on Friday, April 15. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive … the more you give — and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken.”

