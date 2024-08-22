The European leg of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour came to an end with a massive celebration and amazing cake.

Florence Welch’s hairstylist, Ryan Richman, posted a video via Instagram Stories Tuesday, August 20 while backstage during the final show of Swift’s five-night stint at Wembley Stadium in London. One clip, that’s since been shared by multiple fan accounts on social media, showed a giant cake designed to look like the tour stage.

The massive dessert was covered in blue fondant, making an edible replica of Swift’s stage and runway. The Eras Tour poster was largely displayed on the cake version. The sweet treat came complete with mini cupcakes in the pit (where concertgoers would be) that had different colored icing.

Swift, 34, surprised London fans on Tuesday by performing “Florida!!!” from The Tortured Poets Department with Welch for the first time. On Wednesday, August 21, Swift took to Instagram and thanked Welch (along with other London special guests Ed Sheeran and Jack Antonoff) while sharing a message about the European leg of The Eras Tour coming to an end.

Florence’s hair stylist, Ryan Richman posted a video of an Eras cake they had backstage 😭 how CUTEEE pic.twitter.com/XwZ5jXnNQm — kaia | fan acc 🤍 (@kaiamal13) August 21, 2024

“Performing ‘Florida!!!’ with Flo for the first time was unforgettable and Ed took me right back to our old Red Tour memories. It was the most dizzying honor to become the first solo artist to play Wembley 8 times in one tour,” Swift captioned an Instagram post. “To the fans who have seen us this summer, you’ll always have the most sparkling place in my memories. You were a dream to perform for, dance with, and share those magical moments with.”

Swift promised fans that she would see them in October when Eras Tour is set to resume following a two-month break. The singer also broke her silence about being forced to cancel her Vienna shows earlier this month following a terror threat.

“Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions. Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating,” Swift started her lengthy caption on Wednesday. “The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

The singer noted that she was “heartened by the love and unity” she saw between fans after the canceled concerts. (Vienna police thwarted a planned terror attack on August 7 set for Swift’s shows at Ernst Happel Stadium. Three men have since been taken into custody.)

“Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows,” Swift said. “In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that.”