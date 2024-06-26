Taylor Swift is giving back on her Eras Tour.

The pop superstar is being praised for her “incredible” donations to food banks in the U.K. cities that hosted her Eras Tour this month.

The Guardian reports that Swift, 34, made the largest individual donation ever to Cardiff Foodbank in Cardiff, Wales, where the “Fortnight” singer performed on June 18.

“This will provide the weight equivalent to feeding 1,200 people three meals a day, for three days – or 10,800 meals. This will be 2.5 weeks of what we typically distribute,” said the charity’s chief executive, Rachel Biggs.

“The breathing space Taylor’s donation has given us will enable us to lift our heads and shift our focus from the food bank to the creation of a sustainable operation supporting people who currently need our help with support to address the root cause of poverty and financial support to set them on the path to not needing our aid anymore,” added Biggs.

Meanwhile, in Liverpool, where Swift performed three shows from June 13 to June 15, the chief executive of St Andrew’s Community Network called her donation the “most incredible gift.”

“Because of rising prices, rising need and falling donations, we’ve been having to subsidize our food ourselves for a long while,” said Rich Jones, the charity’s exec.

“But it’s fair to say that Taylor Swift has essentially paid our food bill for 12 months – and that gives us the breathing space to focus on fundraising efforts going forward,” Jones added. “To really look at how we can achieve our ambition of ending the need for food banks in the first place through financial advice, income maximization work, welfare benefits and work.”

As well as Cardiff and Liverpool, the Eras Tour has also taken over Edinburgh, Scotland, and London, where Swift performed three sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium last weekend. She’ll return to Wembley for a further five nights in August.

During her Sunday, June 23, concert, the singer brought out her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, onstage to join her for the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Kelce, 34, joined her dancers for a routine in which he pretended to apply makeup to Swift and carried her around the stage.

Swift’s London shows brought out a who’s who of notable stars including Prince William, Tom Cruise, Jon Bon Jovi, Paul McCartney and Kelce’s brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Kylie Kelce.