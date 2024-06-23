Everything about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is meticulously planned, including the food.

During her eight-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium, Swift fans are treated to a selection of “her favorite British-inspired foods,” per the stadium’s catering vendor Delaware North.

“We know that Taylor Swift fans are expecting a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Wembley Stadium, and we are proud to enhance this through food and beverage,” Wembley Head of Concessions Lewis Blake told Us Weekly in a statement. “Our team has spent a long time researching all things Taylor Swift – and have tapped into the Swifties on our team – to create a food and beverage program that celebrates Taylor and gives her fans an opportunity to ‘taste’ The Eras Tour while they also see and hear it.”

The menu includes dishes that reference Swift’s songs and memes created by her devoted fan community.

Related: Taylor Swift, Khloe Kardashian and More Stars Who Love to Bake Baking up a storm! Creating the perfect cake, pie or batch of cupcakes requires a great deal of skill and patience. While heading into the kitchen to bake a delicious treat certainly isn’t for everyone, there are some celebrities who are seriously skilled when it comes to whipping up mouth-watering confections. Take Taylor Swift, for […]

Chicken, Chips and Seemingly Ranch offers up chicken tenders, seasoned fries and ranch while referencing a viral report on what Swift ate at a Kansas City Chiefs game in 2023. The Karma Dog is topped with rainbow slaw and pink garlic aioli to recall the palette of Swift’s colorful music video with Ice Spice for her song of the same name.

Bad Blood Waffle Fries harken back to another big draw for Wembley Stadium: NFL games. The Kansas City-style barbecue-topped fries first made their debut in the stadium during a playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs.

Outside of the concessions, Swift’s Wembley shows have proven to be a rich text for Swifties. During the first night of her Wembley residency, Swift mimicked boyfriend Travis Kelce’s entrance to Arrowhead Stadium before playing “So High School” — a song rumored to be about their relationship. Kelce could be seen dancing along to the song in the crowd.

Kelce is far from the only celeb to come out for Swift’s shows across the pond. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Tom Cruise and Prince William (along with his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte) have all attended the London shows.

Related: Breaking Down Jack Antonoff'ss High-Profile Musical Collaborations “Pop music hoarder” Jack Antonoff has just added a new artist to his star-studded list of collaborators. Sabrina Carpenter revealed in a June 2024 interview with Rolling Stone that much of her sixth album, Short n’ Sweet, was produced by Antonoff. The Bleachers frontman’s production style has received mixed reviews through the years, especially when […]

During her second night in London, Swift played “thanK you aIMee” live for the first time, a song rumored to be a diss track aimed at Kim Kardashian. Before launching into the song, Swift threw shade at her haters, saying that their smack talk only makes her work harder.

“It really makes me think about how every time someone talks s—t, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me even tougher,” she said during the acoustic portion of her set. “So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people.”