After Prince William “shook it off” during Night 1 of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows in London, fans of the royal family can see where Prince Louis gets his moves from.

William, 42, took two of his three children — Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9 — to the first of eight shows Swift is set to perform at Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 21. (The concert happened to fall on the Prince of Wales’ birthday.)

A now-viral video taken by a fan showed Prince William letting loose to the pop star’s performance of “Shake It Off” during her concert. William’s youngest son, Louis, 6, was not in attendance, but Charlotte was spotted grooving along to the song and twirling in her sparkly pink dress.

However, fans have drawn comparisons between William’s moves and Louis’ own viral moments, in which he was caught boogying at both the Queen’s Jubilee and Trooping the Colour.

“Little Louis got the moves from his papa,” one user wrote via X, alongside a split-screen video of Louis at Trooping the Colour on June 15, and William at Eras on Friday similarly wiggling their shoulders. “[Anyone who says otherwise is blind, sorry not sorry].”

“Like father, like son,” another user wrote via X, sharing a clip of Louis wiggling his hips — just like his dad — during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. “I don’t know if Prince Louis learned his dance moves from his dad or if Prince William learned them from his son.” Another X user commented, “I can see where Prince Louis got his dance moves from.”

Louis stole the show during the 2024 Trooping the Colour on June 15. He joined his siblings and mother, Princess Kate Middleton, on the balcony as they watched the Horse Guards Parade in St. James’s Park. The young prince was spotted dancing to the procession’s music. (Louis made headlines last year for his cheeky facial expressions at the same event.)

This year’s Trooping the Colour was Kate’s first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. The Princess of Wales, 42, is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

As for William, the royal further proved his “cool dad” status at the Eras Tour when he took Charlotte and George backstage to meet Swift, 34. The Grammy winner snapped a selfie with the royals and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝,” Swift wrote in her Saturday, June 22, upload.