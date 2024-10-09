Taylor Swift donated five million dollars to Feeding America in an effort to help the communities in need due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts,” Feeding America shared in a statement via Instagram on Wednesday, October 9. “This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms.”

The post continued: “Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.”

Communities in the Southeast are still recovering from the damage from Hurricane Helene as they also prepare for another category 3 Hurricane Milton to strike.

Throughout her record-breaking global Eras Tour, Swift, 34, has donated to food banks in many cities; she made the largest individual donation ever to Cardiff Foodbank in Wales where she performed in June.

“This will provide the weight equivalent to feeding 1,200 people three meals a day, for three days ¸— or 10,800 meals. This will be 2.5 weeks of what we typically distribute,” the charity’s chief executive, Rachel Biggs, told The Guardian in June. “The breathing space Taylor’s donation has given us will enable us to lift our heads and shift our focus from the food bank to the creation of a sustainable operation supporting people who currently need our help with support to address the root cause of poverty and financial support to set them on the path to not needing our aid anymore.”

Swift has also been very generous to her Eras Tour crew, reportedly giving truck drivers on her tour with $100,000 bonuses in August 2023, per TMZ. The outlet also reported that Swift gave her Eras Tour band, dancers, caterers, lighting and sound technicians and other staff members bonuses, although the amount they received is unknown.

In October 2023, Bloomberg reported that Swift is now a billionaire following the massive success of her Eras Tour, her concert film, and blockbuster albums sales, which include brand-new releases like Tortured Poets Department as well as the the Taylor’s Version series of re-recordings.

“[Taylor is] one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone, the result of work and talent, but also canny marketing and timing.”

Swift is set to continue her last leg of the Eras Tour dates in Miami on October 18, ending in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8.