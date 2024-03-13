Taylor Swift’s lead guitarist Paul Sidoti and his wife, Ashley Sidoti, welcomed baby No. 2 amid the international leg of the Eras Tour.

“This morning, we welcomed our little miracle Sammy Sidoti into the world,” Paul, 52, announced via Instagram on Tuesday, March 12. “Our prayers were answered and mommy and baby are doing great. Big sister Scarlett is over the moon having a baby brother. All my love to @ashsidoti.”

A sign propped up beside the newborn showed his full name, Samuel Paul Sidoti, birth details and the phrase, “He is perfect!”

Fans flooded the comments congratulating the parents. “Another Swiftie is born,” one user wrote while another added, “What a great way to end the first leg of the tour.” A separate commenter gushed, “Sending you and all your family the BEST wishes! So glad you were able to be there for them.”

Sammy’s birth seemed to be perfect timing, as Swift and her band recently finished a string of shows in Tokyo, Japan, followed by stops in Melbourne, Sydney and Singapore. The Eras Tour will resume in Paris, France, beginning in May.

Fans of Swift know that Paul has been by her side for most of her career, as they started working together 17 years ago on her self-titled debut album. In addition to playing guitar and providing vocals, Paul has been touring with Swift since her second studio record, Fearless. He was prominently featured in the 2023 concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Besides their professional success, Paul’s personal life has also been closely tied to his work with Swift. He proposed to Ashley during the 2011 Speak Now World Tour in Dublin, Ireland, and they got married later that year during the American Leg of the tour.

Paul has nothing but positive things to say about Swift and her music. He reflected on their long friendship and Swift’s incredible genre-spanning career while wishing her a happy birthday in December 2023.

“I can’t believe I’ve known you half your life now,” he wrote via Instagram. “I knew all those years ago how incredibly special and talented you are. So proud of all you’ve accomplished. Very proud to always be by your side on that magical stage.”