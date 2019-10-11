



Best pals! Taylor Swift made friends with Jonathan Van Ness’ cats very quickly after meeting them for the first time.

“Aunt Taylor came to meet Genivieve & the other babies last night,” the Queer Eye star, 32, captioned a series of photos on Instagram on Thursday, October 10, adding cat and heart emojis.

The pop star, 29, shared an Eskimo kiss with the feline in one photo. In another, she posed for a selfie with Van Ness.

Swift commented on the post, referencing her obsession with Game of Thrones in the remark. “Genivieve of the House Van Ness, First of Her Name, the Unscratched, Queen of Meows and nose boops,” she wrote. “Catleesi of the East River, Breaker of Wine Glasses, and Mother of hairballs.”

Van Ness reposted the comment via his Instagram Story with sheer delight. “F–k me up w this caption,” he replied along with crying-laughing emojis. “I wasn’t ready.”

The Over the Top author appeared in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video, which premiered in June. The song was the second single from her latest album, Lover.

Van Ness, meanwhile, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the importance of his pets in his life. “I would spend my last dollar on cat litter and cat food, which I literally have done because I needed to have that companionship,” he explained on Thursday while discussing his partnership with Zumba. “My relationship with my cats was really, it still is … I mean, especially when I look at my 20s. Like, that was a really big deal for me.”

He continued: “I think that is how you learn to fall in love with yourself with not like a switch that you flip. It’s through a daily practice of doing things that bring you joy and prioritizing. Bringing yourself joy.”

Swift, for her part, is also an avid cat lover. The Grammy winner is the proud owner of a trio of felines: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. She introduced her fans to the newest addition — named after Brad Pitt’s 2008 movie — in April, writing via Instagram at the time: “And then there were three…”

