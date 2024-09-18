Taylor Swift knows all too well the price of fame — and she’s known it for over a decade.

The superstar was just 21 when 60 Minutes interviewed her in 2011, fresh off the release of her third album, Speak Now. CBS’ long-running newsmagazine show gave fans previously unreleased audio from that interview in the latest episode of their “60 Minutes: A Second Look” podcast, released Tuesday, September 17.

In the interview, conducted by Leslie Stahl, Swift, now 34, discussed dating as a celebrity and what she wants from a partner.

Swift said she wants to be with someone who is comfortable with fame.

“A relationship is a combination of two people and their comfort levels,” she explained. “It’s so heartbreaking when you have so many things line up and so many things click but your comfort level with fame is so different than theirs.”

Related: Inside Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Dating History While she's recently taken a self-proclaimed hiatus from men, the 1989 songstress has been linked to a slew of hotties over the years. See the celebs that have inspired some of Swift's most-popular songs

It’ss something Swift , even at 21, had no doubt experienced already. She rose to fame while still a teenager, releasing her self-titled album in 2006 at age 16. The album spent 24 weeks atop Billboard’s Top Country Albums list. She went from country star to global sensation two years later with her second album, Fearless, which included two of her biggest hits, “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.”

By the time the 60 Minutes interview happened, Swift had experience dating as a celebrity. Around that time, she was linked to other famous faces like Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Cory Monteith.

But for Swift, she explained, it’s about more than whether her partner is famous. It’s about whether they’re able to step out into the real world despite their fame.

“I’ll walk into a coffee shop with someone I’m in love with because I don’t care, because I’m in love with them,” Swift continued. “It doesn’t matter to me who’s looking. But it does to some people.”

Though Swift was already world-famous in 2011, her star had not become the galactic supergiant it is today. She and current boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, couldn’t just waltz into a coffee shop today and quietly sip a latte, no matter how much they want to. The principle, however, remains relevant.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended an NFL Game to Cheer for Travis Kelce Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. Swift made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she and Travis […]

“It seems a little unnecessary to care that much about keeping people out,” she added.

Kelce, also 34, seems to be comfortable with his fame, which has skyrocketed since he and Swift began dating last year. In addition to his accolades on the field, Kelce and his brother, Jason, have developed “New Heights” into a podcast that attained a $100 million valuation earlier this year. On September 25, Kelce will make his debut in the new Ryan Murphy horror series, Grotesquerie, on FX. He’s also unafraid to show up on Swift’s Eras Tour, even joining her on stage.

Not only do they appear to be on the same page in terms of how they embrace their celebrity, they both have their eyes on the future.

“They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids,” a source told Us Weekly in its latest cover story. “Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family. She just hadn’t found The One until now.”