Taylor Swift knows how to shake it off! The “Delicate” songstress had the best response to news that a stolen car had crashed into the gates of her Rhode Island beachfront home on Tuesday, April 2.

“Nothing good starts in a getaway car,” Swift, 29, wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post shared by a fan account, referencing both the incident and lyrics to her hit 2017 song titled, “Getaway Car.” The Cats star also added the woman shrugging emoji.

After Swift’s subtle message was shared on the Comments by Celebs page, fans flooded the comments section with their adoration for the Pennsylvania native’s positive attitude. “Taylor with the jokes,” one wrote with the heart eye emoji. Another added: “Look at tay bringing the banter.”

The crash occurred after a police chase began around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning in a neighboring town, officials told the Associated Press. The 19-year-old driver of the car, as well as an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the accident. Police later found a fourth person involved in the car burglary who had fled the scene.

“We only have enough evidence to charge the driver,” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey told local website The Westerly Sun. “Officers had accompanied all those taken to the hospital, as we were unaware of who the driver was at the time, but the officers were released from that assignment once we identified Mr. Lewis as the driver.”

Luckily, Swift was not home at the time of the crash. The Grammy winner has been in London in recent months, filming the movie adaptation of Cats, and was recently spotted celebrating at its wrap party on Saturday, March 30.

