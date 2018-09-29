Standing by her man … literally! Taylor Swift stepped out to support boyfriend Joe Alwyn at the New York City premiere of his new film The Favourite.

The couple attended a showing of the movie at the New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center on Friday, September 28. Swift, 28, and Alwyn, 27, held hands as they exited a car and made their way inside the venue.

Swift looked sophisticated in a black-and-red sleeveless dress with sequins and strappy black heels. The singer sported wavy locks and her signature red lips. Meanwhile, Alwyn was dapper in a navy blue suit.

The Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk actor also posed for photos with costar Emma Stone on the red carpet at the event. The 29-year-old actress just so happens to be a longtime friend of the “Delicate” singer.

Swift and Alwyn are rarely spotted in public together. However, the pair held hands during a date night outing in London last month.

A source previously told Us Weekly about the Brit’s effect on the way the Grammy winner views romance. “Joe has really showed her a different lifestyle and the value of privacy,” the insider revealed in July. “She’s the happiest she’s ever been.”

Still, the Boy Erased star has slowly begun inching into the spotlight, making his Instagram public in August and speaking out about his relationship for the first time earlier this month. “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have successfully been very private,” Alwyn told British Vogue. “And that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

The musician, meanwhile, will once again hit the road for her Reputation stadium tour on Saturday, September 29, with a show in Houston, Texas. The pop star has two more Texas dates next week before she heads abroad to Australia and Japan to complete the run.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!