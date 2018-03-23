Taylor Swift Selena Gomez Support March For Our Lives

Using their voices. Celebrities are coming together to voice their support for the March for Our Lives demonstrations taking place in Washington D.C. and around the country on Saturday, March 24. Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Cher and more stars took to social media to stand behind the students who organized the event following the deadly shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, last month.

Swift, 28, shared a poster of the march along with a powerful message on Instagram on Friday, March 23. “No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship,” the singer captioned her post. “I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform.”

The “End Game” songstress added: “I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.”

Gomez, 25, shared the same poster on Instagram on Friday, and captioned it: “Protect kids, not guns! #MarchForOurLives”

Justin Bieber has been tweeting about the tragedy that saw 17 people killed by a teenage gunman and sent out a reminder to RSVP for the event, writing: “Proud of these kids.”

MTV has teamed up with the NAACP and will be sending buses of students to the protest in D.C. on Saturday. Jennifer Lopez shared her support for the students, the TV network and the association via Instagram: “Sending my LOVE and ENCOURAGEMENT to all the young people traveling from NY & across the country to #MarchForOurLives with @MTV & @NAACP. THANK YOU for standing up & speaking out against gun violence #ENOUGH.”

Protect kids, not guns! Use your voice, share this photo and march in your city tomorrow. #IWillMarch #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/ltNrixxVME — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 23, 2018

Rock band Pearl Jam also tweeted its support: “Protect kids, not guns! Use your voice, share this photo and march in your city tomorrow. #IWillMarch #MarchForOurLives”

Cher, 71, is already in the country’s capital preparing for the march. “On way to DC …….👻🎂 MARCHING 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻WITH THE YOUNG ONES & OLDER ONES….MAYBE EVEN SOME ANCIENT ONES LIKE ME😎,” the “Believe” singer wrote early on Friday.

Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Demi Lovato and Common are scheduled to take the stage during the event. The “Malibu” singer is already there for rehearsal and shared a photo of herself, captioning it: “Proud to be apart of the March For Our Lives ! #NeverAgain #SHINE.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt are also set to perform their Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen mashup “Found/Tonight.” The pair released the song on March 19 and announced that part of the profits would go toward the initiative. George and Amal Clooney, who donated $500,000 to the cause, will also be participating in the demonstration on Saturday. The actor also posted an open letter to the students on Friday expressing the couple’s full support.

As previously reported, former Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school student Nikolas Cruz was arrested and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after he opened fire at the school on February 14, killing 17 students and faculty members and injuring 14. Five student survivors have partnered with the nonprofit organization Everytown for Gun Safety to put together the event, as they continue to advocate for gun control.

America owes its gratitude to the students of Stoneman Douglas and their peers across the country who have joined their cause. We also owe them our support. Join #MarchForOurLives tomorrow to stop mass school shootings and give our kids their futures back. https://t.co/dqMASf6jgN — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) March 23, 2018

Parkland Survivors and others that are standing up through the media are so brave and are true role models. I’m speechless at their courage. And so proud that these kids and young adults are our future. #GunControl #ParklandStudents The question now is will our leaders listen. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 19, 2018

Honored to be performing at #MarchForOurLives in DC. See you March 24th https://t.co/bjJgTmcTrI — vino valentino (@VicMensa) March 17, 2018

I am completely inspired by the students and communities standing up for the future safety of everyone and to honor those we’ve lost from senseless acts of gun violence. I stand with you and raise my voice with yours. #ENOUGH — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) March 14, 2018

