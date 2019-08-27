



Swift, 29, is going to “spend time with Joe,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. The break is much needed for the Grammy winner, who released her highly anticipated album, Lover, on Friday, August 23.

Fans went wild with the speculation that Swift is already engaged to the Boy Erased actor, 28, due to some of the lyrics on the title track.

“My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue / All’s well that ends well to end up with you,” the Pennsylvania native sings, seemingly giving a nod to the tradition of a bride wearing something borrowed, something blue, something old and something new on the day she gets married.

Swift and Alwyn were first linked in May 2017 and have kept private about their romance ever since. A source told Us earlier this year that “Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her” and that she “wants to get engaged to him.”

The singer opened up about her busy life and taking time for herself during a post-VMAs On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview on Tuesday. “I really can’t feel like my life is just album tour, album tour, album tour, album tour,” Swift explained of getting her priorities in place.

“I think part of me growing up has been realizing my fans have been so generous to me and they’ve given me the opportunity to be able to change things up every once in awhile if its feeling like it’s too much of a pressure situation because I never want to ‘phone in’ a show,” she added. “I never wanna be like this wasn’t what I wanted. … I want to give them 113 percent every show so I need for it to be in a way that feels right.”

At the VMAs, Swift took home multiple awards — including Video for Good and Video of the Year for her song “You Need to Calm Down.”

