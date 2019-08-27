While the MTV Video Music Awards included many fun moments throughout the night — including Taylor Swift’s stellar performance, Lizzo bringing down the house and Missy Elliott’s emotional speech – some of the best moments happened off camera. Luckily, Us Weekly was inside to capture everything you may have missed.

Swift, 29, had one of the biggest nights on Monday, August 26, taking home three Moon Persons; “You Need to Calm Down” won both Video of the Year and Video for Good, while “Me!” won Best Visual Effects. The show marked the 10-year anniversary of Kanye West infamously stealing the microphone from the “Lover” singer, something she slyly referenced on the red carpet ahead of the show.

“You never know what can happen on this show, as I’ve learned,” she told Terrence J outside the Prudential Center. “But we’re just probably going to figure out a way to celebrate anyway.”

When Swift won the coveted Video of the Year, she brought up many of the stars from the video including Todrick Hall, Hannah Hart, Dexter Mayfield, Riley Knoxx and Jade Jolie, with whom she shared the award with.

“I love my cast. I am so grateful to everyone who was in this video. The ones that are here. The ones that are at home. We love you so much. Thank you for doing this with us,” she said. “My cast live their lives so authentically. Thank you for being the example that you are. I love you guys so much. Thank you MTV for lifting up this point in this video. We love you.”

For all the moments not on TV, scroll through the gallery below!