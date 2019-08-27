



Never forget. Ten years after Kanye West infamously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, the “Lover” singer seemingly referenced the moment during her pre-show interview.

While chatting with host Terrence J about her afterparty plans on the red carpet, Swift quipped that she wasn’t so sure she was going to take home any Moon Men — because the show is unpredictable.

“You never know what can happen on this show, as I’ve learned,” Swift, who was nominated for 12 awards, said. “But we’re just probably going to figure out a way to celebrate anyway.”

Back in 2009, West made headlines after he stormed the stage and declared that Beyoncé deserved to win Female Video of the Year for “Single Ladies” over Swift’s “You Belong With Me.”

“Yo, Taylor. I’m really happy for you. I’mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” the rapper exclaimed at the time. “One of the best videos of all time!”

The “ME!” singer shared her diary entry from the night of the infamous moment in the deluxe version of her album Lover, released on Friday, August 23.

“Let’s just say, if you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump on stage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said, ‘That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life,’” she penned. “Well… apparently … It does.”

Former president of Viacom Media Networks and Logo Group Van Toffler recently revealed that Beyoncé, who invited Swift back onstage after the former Destiny’s Child member won Video of the Year, got emotional backstage after the incident.

“I walk behind the stage — and sure enough there is Beyoncé and her dad, and she is crying,” Toffler told Billboard earlier this month. “She was like, ‘I didn’t know this was going to happen, I feel so bad for her.’”

James Montgomery, a former senior correspondent for MTV News added that Pink was confronted West at the time.

“I wasn’t close enough to hear the conversation, but she was pointing in his face and nodding her head back and forth, and giving him her two cents about how f–ked up this was and then stormed off,” Montgomery explained to the outlet.

Swift, meanwhile, did indeed take the stage during Monday’s show. After kicking off the night by singing “Lover” and “You Need to Calm Down,” she was joined by Todrick Hall to accept the Video For Good award for the LGBTQ-anthem.

