Taylor Swift Visited Travis Kelce on Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity

Taylor Swift paid a special visit to boyfriend Travis Kelce during his brand-new game show hosting gig.

Swift, 34, came to set earlier this year while Kelce, also 34, filmed the upcoming Prime Video series Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, according to actress and reality star Garcelle Beauvais.

“She did come on set. Not the day that I was there, but she came,” Beauvais 57, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.

Beauvais, who will appear as one of the titular celebrities on the game show when it premieres in October, raved about Kelce’s hosting performance.

“He was great,” she gushed to host Kevin Frazier. “Can I tell you, he was fantastic. Game show host, I wasn’t sure. But he didn’t overdo it. He didn’t undersell it. He was himself. He was fun. It was great.”

Not only did Kelce excel at his on-air duties, Beauvais said he wasn’t so bad on the eyes, either.

“My glam team was like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s fine,’” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star marveled. “Everybody on set was like, ‘He’s so fine.’”

Beauvais stopped before she said too much, joking, “I don’t want the Swifties coming for me.”

On the topic of Kelce and Swift’s relationship, Beauvais called their union “really sweet” and explained why she thinks they really might be in it for the long haul.

“I mean, at that level for both of them, it makes sense,” she said. “Who are you going to get? It’s like Jay-Z and Beyonce. Where they goin’?”

Back in May, Kelce discussed the experience of filming Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? on his podcast, “New Heights,” which he cohosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“It was a blast, man,” he said during the May 1 episode. “It was a blast shooting it. To be honest, I always wanted to do something with a game show. I always wanted to be a part of it, whether I was a contestant, somebody helping out or hosting one.”

A spinoff of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, Travis’ show will feature contestants relying on a classroom full of celebrities to answer questions on a range of topics pulled from elementary school curricula in an effort to win a $100,000 prize.

The first three episodes of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? premiere October 16 on Prime Video.