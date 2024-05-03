As the Eras Tour prepares to hit the road again, Taylor Swift’s dancer Jan Ravnik proved he’s more than ready to meet the moment.

Ravnik showed off his chiseled physique via his Instagram Story on Thursday, May 2, posting a picture of his shirtless body dripping in sweat while out on a hike. Wearing a backwards baseball hat and blue shorts, Ravnik stuck his tongue out for the camera while posing.

Ravnik is days away from joining Swift’s Eras Tour on its next leg, which kicks off Thursday, May 9, at Paris’ La Défense Arena.

The tour traverses the globe throughout the summer before wrapping up with five dates at London’s Wembley Stadium in mid-August.

Swift and her crew will then get roughly a one-month break before the tour arrives back in North America in October, with dates scheduled in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto and Vancouver.

Since the Eras Tour launched in March 2023, Ravnik has become a fan favorite. The fever surrounding Ravnik reached even greater heights when the Eras Tour concert film was released in October 2023.

After a Swiftie posted a TikTok video highlighting Ravnik’s performance on the tour, the clip went viral and has since been viewed nearly 800,000 times. The dancer has become such a hit that a TikTok account dedicated to him, called the Jan Ravnik Fan Club, has amassed more than 10,000 followers.

Throughout the Eras Tour, Ravnik himself has been active in posting about the experience via social media, routinely providing updates to his nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram.

“I’m beyond grateful to be part of @taylorswift Eras Tour 🙏🏼❤️,” Ravnik shared in March 2023. “Still can’t put into words how I feel after yesterdays opening night! I never thought that small town boy from Slovenia could come so far, but here we are 🙋🏻‍♂️🥹.”

After the first United States leg of the tour wrapped in August, Ravnik wrote, “You guys rock 🙌🏼🎉 I have no words to describe how grateful I am for every single person involved on this tour! 🙏🏼🙆🏻‍♂️🎉.”

Ravnik even hit the red carpet of the Eras Tour concert film at The Grove in Los Angeles last year, further expressing his gratitude and awe.

“The Eras Tour Movie Premiere 🎬 !!” Ravnik wrote alongside a snap of him on the carpet. “I’m still processing it all 🙏🏼 I love so much my Eras Tour Family 🤍 We made a movie !!!!! 💫