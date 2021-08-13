Setting the record straight! Tayshia Adams took to social media to clarify a misconception that fiancé Zac Clark wasn’t her first choice.

“Never settle…,” Adams, 30, tweeted on Friday, August 13. After a fan questioned whether she was referring to Clark, 36, the season 16 Bachelorette replied with a simple, “Chill.”

Adams recently proved her relationship is still going strong when she “liked” a tweet from Clark gushing about her commitment as a cohost of The Bachelorette.

“Awesome job this season @tayshia. The @BacheloretteABC is better because of you,” the New Jersey native wrote to his fiancée after the season 17 finale on Monday, August 9.

The former phlebotomist has been open about dealing with rumors about her relationship from fans online after their engagement aired in 2020.

“It’s so funny because people do have lives outside of social media,” Adams exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “And it’s so amazing to have the love and support of Bachelor Nation. Because to be honest with you, we go through it kind of together when we’re all watching the show. However, you have to realize that it’s a real relationship behind the scenes.”

The California native, who replaced Bachelorette Clare Crawley during season 16 of the ABC show, also noted that she was not in any rush to get married.

“Zac and I are just having a really fun time exploring New York City,” the reality star told Us at the time. “We’re doing really, really well. We’re happily engaged, but right now, we’re just really — we’re dating!”

Though they’re enjoying every moment together, the coronavirus pandemic also affected the pair’s initial nuptial plans.

“You kind of, like, put a little cap on a lot of the things people to do,” Adams explained. “So now we’re really able to have fun. I’m really enjoying life.”

Clark, for his part, has his own ideas for how to approach other people’s opinions about their relationship.

“I know that at the end of the day, there’s our relationship, me and her, and then there’s everything else kind of around it. And if this isn’t solid, which it is, then this stuff can kind of work itself into it,” the addiction specialist shared with Us in April. “But it is solid. And at the end of the day, none of that other stuff really, truly matters. I think you need to be aware and I think you need to acknowledge that it could be difficult … but no, that’s why we have each other to support us through those difficult times or whatever it might be.”