Tayshia Adams had to tackle more than just homework during her freshman year of college — she had to relearn how to walk after she was hit by a truck.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, made the revelation during the Thursday, October 1, episode of her new podcast “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” with cohosts Hannah Ann Sluss and Joe Amabile.

Adams recalled going to the vending machine to get skittles outside her dorm when she heard her friends getting ready to leave for a party.

“As I’m pushing the buttons to get my Skittles, I hear music,” the ABC personality said. “Whenever I hear music I start dancing, and I see it’s my friend’s truck. I went out to go talk to them. I’m hanging on the window talking to them. They take my Skittles. Next thing you know, I’m like, ‘I’m gonna go. Have fun at the party,’ so I hop over the window to grab my Skittles back and I’m hanging on the truck.”

Adams continued: “I was like, ‘This is kinda fun’ and the guy said, ‘I got you! We’re going!’ I was like, ‘OK, I’m going,’ and my friend Charlie said, ‘No, it’s fine. We got you.’ Anyway, the guy is holding onto me, the driver hits the gas. There’s a little yellow speed bump and I’m in the truck and I pop off and my body’s hanging off the truck. The back truck tire goes over my leg.”

The Bachelor alum suffered from a fractured pelvis and received “tire tracks on my legs for two weeks” due to the accident. Adams was treated in the hospital for two weeks where she had to “relearn how to walk.”

Adams noted that the incident transformed her college experience. “It took me out of my running career,” she explained. “My family, to this day, is like, ‘If anything like this were to happen, it would be to Tayshia and it would be because of candy.'”

She added, “I had to move my college dorm room. I had a walker in college. I didn’t have a boyfriend my first year, I’ll tell you that much.”

Adams will get another chance at love when she steps in as the lead on season 16 of The Bachelorette after Clare Crawley‘s exit. Us Weekly confirmed in August that the California native replaced Crawley, 39, after she fell for one of her suitors two weeks into filming.

Adams began filming for the show at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs in July. The former phlebotomist signaled that her Bachelorette journey had wrapped when she returned to social media on September 10.