Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams Returns to Instagram After Zac Clark Split

Back at it! Tayshia Adams returned to Instagram on Friday, December 3, posting her first photo since her split from fiancé Zac Clark.

“Happy Friday, friends,” the former Bachelorette, 31, captioned a gym selfie posted via Instagram Stories on Friday. The reality star held up a peace sign and smiled in the mirror in the pic.

The Bachelorette cohost met Clark, 37, while filming season 16 of the dating show after she stepped in and took over for Clare Crawley. The now-exes got engaged during the finale, which aired in December 2020.

“I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly just made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and that I deserve a love with a man that won’t run away,” she told the New Jersey native on camera, to which he responded, “I’m going to choose you forever, because I love you.”

In early November, the California native was spotted without her engagement ring, causing speculation that there was trouble in paradise. Us Weekly confirmed on November 22 that the pair had called off their engagement, with a source later telling Us the twosome “couldn’t fully commit to each other” with everything they each had going on.

“They eventually realized it wasn’t going to work and their relationship ran its course,” the insider added at the time. Additionally, the addiction specialist “is very into his Release Recovery Foundation work and Tayshia has her own thing going on.”

The source noted that Clark’s not as social as Adams is, explaining, “With her schedule, they have been spending a lot of time apart. She’s been attending a lot of events without him, which can be frustrating.”

Following the split, the Bachelor alum was all smiles at Footwear News’ 35th Annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City on Tuesday, November 30, where she presented an award.

Less than one month before their breakup made headlines, the reality stars ran the New York City Marathon together on November 7.

“The untold story about @tayshia is one of humility and courage,” Clark wrote via Instagram one day later, sharing photos of the duo running together. “She would never tell the world how truly inspiring her performance was yesterday at the @nycmarathon but I will. Leading up to Sunday she did dozens of interviews where she could have talked about her chronic knee/back pain or her inability to train due to her insane schedule but instead she talked about her charity of choice, @worldvisionusa, and how grateful she was for all the support from family, friends, fans and strangers. She is allergic to excuses. She could have bailed at anytime in the past four months, her PR team would have handled it, but that is just not who she is. She said she was going to do something and she did it.”