Teddi Mellencamp Forgives Facility Where Family Dog Died Unexpectedly





Teddi Mellencamp’s family is still mourning the loss of their dog, Khaleesi, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is encouraging her family to take the high road after the pup passed away unexpectedly at a care facility.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs like how it is when you’re grieving. So, you know, it’s been really tough for us, but we’re just trying to get through, you know, remembering the good stuff,” the 38-year-old Bravo star told Us Weekly exclusively at the Fast & Furious: Spy Racers World Premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 7. “She’s getting cremated right now. I’m sure we’ll do something special. We haven’t quite figured out what we’re going to do yet.”

Mellencamp, who is pregnant with baby No. 3, shares daughter Slate, 6, and son Cruz, 5, with husband Edwin Arroyave. The Skyline Security CEO is also the father of 10-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship. Earlier this month, the accountability coach shared a sweet tribute to their pup, noting that their family was “out of town and placed Khaleesi in a place of care where an accident happened.”

The reality TV personality told Us on Saturday that she has forgiven the facility, which she hasn’t publicly named.

“I think the biggest thing I can just do is forgiveness and try to move on from it. You know, it’s a sad, it’s a sad thing that happened, but I can’t — anger isn’t going to get me anywhere,” Mellencamp told Us.

When asked if that’s a lesson she learned from filming RHOBH, she quipped, “Yeah! You know what, you kind of have to like move on quick, you know, move on from things.”

Mellencamp added that all of her kids are handling the situation differently.

“We found out on the phone and we were out of town. It’s tough. But, you know, the biggest thing is that, you know, we’re able to talk to our kids and our family and all have an open discussion about it,” she explained. “The biggest thing that I learned, like I spoke to somebody about it, like the best thing to do, and they said, ‘Don’t say things like, you know, died in their sleep or passed away or things like that because then your kids start to fear those types of things.’ So they said, ‘You just need to be honest, you don’t have to give every little detail but you need to be honest.’ … The girls had a harder time than Cruz. Like I think he’s still a little young to understand. He’s 5 so he’s like more of a jokester. Like we’re all crying and he’s like, ‘Welp! You know. Santa’s gonna be busy!’”

Reporting by Taylor Ferber