Teddi Mellencamp’s Dog Dies While 'RHOBH' Star's Family Is Out of Town

Paying tribute. Teddi Mellencamp’s dog, Khaleesi, died unexpectedly while the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her family were out of town.

“RIP to our loving, silly and adorable doggy Khaleesi. Our hearts are broken as we have had to say goodbye to you way too soon,” the 38-year-old Bravo star wrote alongside a family photo on Monday, December 2, via Instagram. “Without going too into it– we were out of town and placed Khaleesi in a place of care where an accident happened. Sometimes things happen out of your control.”

She concluded: “We our doing our best to grieve as a family while also remembering the good times with our furry baby. We love you and miss you dearly. 😢💕

Mellencamp often shared family photos with her husband, Edwin Arroyave, and their kids, Slate, 6, Cruz, 5, cuddling with their pup. (Arroyave is also dad of 10-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.)

The accountability coach’s costars, including Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, were quick to show Mellencamp love after she shared the sad news about Khaleesi.

“So sorry, so sad 😢,” Kemsley commented via Instagram.

Rinna added, “Oh nooooo I’m so sorry Teddi! 💔💔.”

Richards, for her part, commented two emojis: “😭💔.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September that Mellencamp and Arroyave, 40, are expecting their third child together.

“[Our kids] are so excited,” John Mellencamp’s daughter told Us at the time. “They’ve been talking about it for a long time and actually it’s been my son who’s been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,’ and I never wanted to get his hopes up. So when we told him, he was through the roof. So excited.”

More recently, the reality TV personality told Us that she needs “help” picking out a name for baby No. 3.

“I can’t do all these things. People are DMing me like, ‘Well you can’t do that. That’s this person.’ Or, ‘You gotta do that?’ But then that person [has] a dog named that. I’m like, I can’t be revolving my name choices around everybody Bravo loves and their animals,” she quipped to Us exclusively at BravoCon in November. “I would run out!”