Dorit Kemsley’s husband, PK Kemsley, wasn’t in Rome with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but he still managed to stir up drama.

The 52-year-old music manager threw shade at Lisa Vanderpump after Kyle Richards posted a photo of some of the ladies wearing crowns on the overseas cast trip.

“If the crown fits, wear it,” Kyle, 50, wrote alongside a photo with Dorit, 43, and newbie Sutton Stracke.

In the comments section, PK referenced Vanderpump’s former tagline, “The crown is heavy, darlings, so just leave it where it belongs,” writing, “Clearly wasn’t that heavy…” via Instagram.

The SUR owner quit the Bravo series in June after nine seasons amid a falling out with her costars, including Dorit, Kyle, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne.Vanderpump also used to be close to PK, but hasn’t spoken to him since a blowup fight during season 9 of RHOBH. Dorit confirmed their relationship is “non-existent” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July.

“I never say done, but I will say right now they’re not speaking,” she said at the time.

While the ladies have continued to keep a distance from Vanderpump, Kyle revealed at BravoCon earlier this month that she recently ran into the Vanderpump Rules star at a restaurant in Beverly Hills.

“I’ve seen her twice in Neiman Marcus, and at a restaurant last week,” Kyle said during a panel at the fan-convention on November 15. “I said to the hostess, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Then we said, ‘Hello.’ I mean, ‘I said hello.’”

The following day, Vanderpump called the interaction “perfect” for her.

“It’s just when, if it’s a friendship, then you know, I wouldn’t experience what I experienced the year before. If it was a real friendship,” she said at the time.

