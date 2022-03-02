Radio silence. Teddi Mellencamp hasn’t spoken to fellow Celebrity Big Brother alum Todrick Hall since the show ended — and she’s OK with that.

“I made it very clear where I stand,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 2, while promoting her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. “I was never fake to him. I was always straightforward.”

The Indiana native clashed with the choreographer, 36, early on in season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother, which aired last month. Mellencamp initially formed an alliance with Hall, Carson Kressley, Mirai Nagasu, Cynthia Bailey and Shanna Moakler, but it fell apart after tension with the American Idol alum.

“A lot of people that didn’t watch the live feeds are a little bit confused on what went down, but he went past playing the game,” the former Bravo personality told Us. “I understand it’s a game, and you should play it with your full heart and do what you gotta do, and there’s gonna be alliance switches and all of that. But it’s the things he said about a lot of us personally that weren’t necessary. It was taking it too far.”

The wellness coach also hinted that viewers missed out on clashes that happened before the live feeds started. “There was a lot of drama in the house prior to us going live, and he just really fed into it in a very toxic way,” she claimed.

After becoming the first houseguest evicted from the game, Mellencamp told Us that Hall had never really wanted to work with her.

“I didn’t realize, but I guess our relationship was never actually real because from the very get-go, even when we formed our alliance, he had already been telling people in my alliance that he didn’t want me in there,” she explained in February.

During the season finale last week, Mellencamp pointedly didn’t acknowledge Hall’s second-place finish after winner Miesha Tate was crowned.

“I didn’t even go over because I can’t be fake like that,” the All In by Teddi founder told Us on Wednesday. “That’s not who I am. So, I was like, ‘I’ll just make it clear that I drew my line in the sand right here.'”

Though she wasn’t pleased with her costar’s behavior on the show, she’s not particularly interested in hearing from him now.

“I’m gonna give him the benefit of the doubt that hopefully he is gonna see some of the things and realize he made some mistakes,” she told Us. “I don’t care about him personally apologizing to me. There [are] people that he said way worse things about. I think they’re a priority.”

For now, Mellencamp is focusing on her podcast, which she cohosts with fellow Real Housewives alum Tamra Judge. The California native, 54, was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County from seasons 3 through 14.

“We have so much fun,” Mellencamp told Us of the podcast, which often features interviews with other Housewives and plenty of commentary on the franchise. “We have very similar views on certain things. … We are like two girls chatting at coffee.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

