This is awkward! Just days after Javi Marroquin said he was dating Briana DeJesus, the Teen Mom 2 star is denying that they’re a couple.

“Nothing is going on,” DeJesus said in a text to E! News, while her rep told the publication that they are “just friends.” However, a source told Us Weekly that the pair are in fact dating.

Marroquin recently told Radar Online that they were an item, after posting a photo of them together using the hashtag “#BAE.” On Wednesday, October 25, he told the publication, “It’s amazing with Bri and me.” Although she is still using a photo of the pair as her avatars on Instagram and Twitter, DeJesus deleted most of the posts on her social media accounts, including her photos with the Air Force member. And in a now-deleted tweet from Wednesday, she wrote: “Really about to change my number and go ghost cause this is unreal.”

Rumors started swirling that the duo were more than just costars after they were spotted out to dinner in New York City in September, and after they took a trip to Disney World together with their children a week later. Marroquin told Radar at the time that he wasn’t opposed to having a relationship with DeJesus. “I would be open to dating Briana. She’s a really cool girl,” he said. “She’s really beautiful. We text back and forth. We’ll see what happens.”

The MTV star’s ex-wife Kailyn Lowry also took to Twitter to send out a cryptic message regarding the situation, writing: “Lmao don’t sh—t where you eat.” Fans replied to the tweet, assuming that it was aimed at DeJesus and one fan wrote: “Btw they should be thanking Brianna because if they had to get a 5th mom for the show the ratings must have been down!”

Actually now that she’s on they went down lol. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) October 26, 2017

Lowry responded saying: “Actually now that she’s on they went down lol. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.”

Earlier this month, the Teen Mom 2 star told Us Weekly that she was not worried about her ex’s love life. “I don’t care,” the 25-year-old said to Us. “I like to know who’s around my kids, but when it comes down to it, that’s the only thing I care about.”

Despite the drama between the two teen moms, DeJesus tweeted that she will not be quitting the MTV reality show.

