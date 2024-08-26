Kailyn Lowry couldn’t be prouder of her 14-year-old son, Isaac, as he gears up to start a new chapter of his life.

“He’s going to high school next week. Literally a week from today he will be entering the doors of the high school,” Lowry, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 19, noting that Isaac is nothing like she was as a teenager.

“I’m just so proud of him, because the things that I was doing at his age versus the things that he’s doing at his age are night and day,” she said. “He truly is a better human than I think I could have ever been at that age. He’s fantastic.”

Lowry shared that Isaac is “fluent in American Sign Language” and wants to be an interpreter one day.

“He takes online courses with the local school for the deaf,” she said. “So, that’s what he’s doing right now. … I was like, ‘How did you even get into this?’ One class in middle school led to all of this, so it’s really cool.”

The Teen Mom 2 alum, who was 17 when she and ex Jo Rivera welcomed Isaac in 2010, admitted that it’s strange to realize her son is approaching the age she was when she gave birth to him.

“[Like] I was saying, the things that I was doing at his age, he’s not even concerned about half of those things,” she quipped. “It’s really, really cool to watch him just flourish into who he’s becoming.”

While Jo, 32, has moved on with wife Vee Rivera, also 32, and Lowry who is engaged to boyfriend Elijah Scott, Lowry acknowledged that there are “ebbs and flows” to coparenting with Isaac’s dad.

“For a little while, it was a little weird just because the older the child gets, the dynamic of coparenting shifts. So, we don’t need to communicate every day,” she explained. “There was a period of time where we really didn’t need to communicate at all. But [by] the same token, I’m podcasting with Isaac’s stepmom every day. … It’s weird.” (Lowry and Vee launched their “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast in 2020.)

While “not every day” is easy for her and Jo as coparents, Lowry is proud of their results.

“Jo and I got Isaac to high school, and truly we’ve had very minimal bumps in the road. We couldn’t ask for a better kid,” the MTV personality said. “He truly has given us everything. We don’t deserve Isaac, truly, because he’s so easygoing but he knows what he wants. I really think that we’ve done a pretty good job raising him.”

Lowry also shares son Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin, sons Lux, 7, and Creed, 4, with ex Chris Lopez, and son Rio, 21 months, and twins Verse and Valley, who were born in late 2023, with Scott.

Lowry is now set to take her “Barely Famous” podcast — part of her KILLR podcast network — on tour. Tickets are available now.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon