Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell sparked worry from her followers after posting a cryptic message to Instagram on Friday, July 6.

The 26-year-old reality star posted a picture to her page of a quote that read, “I’m scared of the future. I’m scared of the past. I’m nervous at the moment.”

Alongside the pic, she wrote: “I’m so scared right now … but I know that everything that is supposed to happen will happen … whatever my destiny will be .… I got this ….. I’m strong.”

Commenters jumped at the opportunity to comfort the Conquering Chaos author who has been open about her battle with mental illness in the past.

“Catelynn you are a wonderful woman who has a story that has impacted so many other woman out there. You are strong and courageous and I pray that you never forget that,” one follower wrote.

Another added: “You are a warrior! Whatever it is you’ve got this!”

Fellow Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans also chimed in writing, “Same here, girl” and added two heart emojis.

Lowell entered treatment for mental health struggles in November 2017 following a bought of suicidal thoughts. Though she returned home just one month later, she headed back to treatment in January.

After completing her stint at an Arizona rehab facility in February, Lowell shared an inspiring message about self-worth on Instagram that read, “I am enough. I am full of sparkle & compassion. I genuinely want to make the world a better place. I love hard. I practice kindness. I’m not afraid of the truth. I am loyal, adventurous, supportive, and surprising. I am a woman. I am enough. I make mistakes, but I own them and learn from them. Sometimes I make a lot of mistakes — Molly Mahar.”

The TV personality opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about her relationship with husband Tyler Baltierra in May after a social media name change sparked separation rumors.

“Tyler and I are not getting a divorce. Couples go through ups and downs. That’s normal life,” she told Us at the time. “We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us.”

Lowell and Baltierra share a 3-year-old daughter, Nova.

