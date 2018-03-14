Catelynn Lowell knows her worth. The Teen Mom OG star, who recently completed a treatment program for her mental health struggles, took to Instagram to share an inspirational message with fans.

Lowell, 25, posted a quote to her followers on Wednesday, March 14, that read, “I am enough. I am full of sparkle & compassion. I genuinely want to make the world a better place. I love hard. I practice kindness. I’m not afraid of the truth. I am loyal, adventurous, supportive, and surprising. I am a woman. I am enough. I make mistakes, but I own them and learn from them. Sometimes I make a lot of mistakes — Molly Mahar.”

As previously reported, the MTV reality personality returned home from an Arizona rehab facility on February 26 after checking in for the third time in January. Catelynn has been candid about her mental health issues on Teen Mom OG, documenting her miscarriage on a recent episode of the series.

“It was very traumatic. [I saw] her shaking, and she’s got blood everywhere,” her husband, Tyler Baltierra, told a producer on the series. Later in the episode, Baltierra, 26, drove Lowell to the airport so she could check in to treatment after having suicidal thoughts.

“I’m on my way to the airport. I’m going to treatment,” the Conquering Chaos author told her mother-in-law, Kim, on the phone. “I contemplated every single way that I could kill myself today.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on March 4 that Lowell traveled to New York to film the Teen Mom OG reunion. “Catelynn was there and is doing so much better,” a source told Us. “Treatment benefitted her tremendously.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

