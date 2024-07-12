Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood is trying her best to move forward after her relationship with ex-fiancé Gary Wayt came to a sudden end.

“Amber has been taking the last few weeks to heal and reflect on what happened,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Right now, she’s focusing on finishing up her home and getting her life together. She even put herself on a sleep schedule in order to be her best mentally.”

In June, Us exclusively reported that Portwood, 34, and Wayt, 39, called off their engagement. The decision came after the MTV reality star reported Wayt missing after an “emotional” conversation took place. Days later, police confirmed he had been located and the case was closed.

“The situation with her ex really threw her for a loop,” the insider explains. “She thought he was her first real love. He proposed to her and made a lot of promises about their future only to bail. Meeting someone worthwhile is hard for most people in the world right now and Amber is no exception.”

The source adds, “She knows she has had a pattern of choosing the wrong men.”

Portwood and Wayt still haven’t communicated since they broke off their engagement in June. A source adds that Wayt still has his belongings at his ex’s house and she is ready to be rid of them.

Us has reached out to Wayt for comment.

Portwood appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009 before starring on several spinoff series including Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG.

Cameras have documented her quest for love, including her past relationships with Gary Shirley, Andrew Glennon and Matt Baier. (Portwood shares 15-year-old daughter Leah with Shirley and 5-year-old son James with Glennon.)

In recent episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, however, Portwood made it clear that she was doing all that she could to make her romance with Wayt work.

“We started going to couples therapy,” Portwood shared in the June 27 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “It feels good to do that for the first time because you know I’m not good at relationships, especially this type of relationship where it’s actually a good one. This is something I don’t want to mess up.”

Wayt also expressed his loyalty to Portwood by sharing, “Finding somebody that I actually truly love is what I’ve wanted and we’re both all in. I love you.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursday nights on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson