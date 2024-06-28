Amber Portwood expressed her desire to be the best possible partner for Gary Wayt months before their breakup.

“We started going to couples therapy. We’ve been there twice now,” Amber, 34, shared in the Thursday, June 27, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “It feels good to do that for the first time because you know I’m not good at relationships, especially this type of relationship where it’s actually a good one. This is something I don’t want to mess up.”

Before agreeing to film a therapy session with Gary, 39, in her Indiana hometown, Amber revealed that her then-boyfriend witnessed her having a manic episode. (The MTV star was previously diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder. One of her symptoms is manic episodes.)

While speaking with a professional, Gary expressed his reaction to Amber’s mental health struggles.

“I think I go into the protector mode,” he explained. “This is something that she’s used to dealing with by herself, and I can’t imagine dealing with something like that by yourself.”

Amber replied, “I don’t want it to be too much for him. I don’t want it to be a burden on anybody.”

Before sharing a kiss with his partner, Gary expressed his commitment to the relationship, saying, “Finding somebody that I actually truly love is what I’ve wanted and we’re both all in. I love you.”

While it’s unclear when the scenes were filmed, much has changed in Amber and Gary’s relationship in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly exclusively reported that the pair had ended their romance after Gary was reported missing — and later located safely — after traveling to North Carolina with Amber for her brother’s wedding.

According to a source, the pair had a conversation that turned emotional on June 9. Gary left in a car without her, and in the process, he left his cell phone behind. On June 14, Bryson City Police Department updated their missing persons Facebook post about Gary to confirm he “has been located.”

Ever since the case was closed by police officials, there has “been some closure” for Amber, with a source explaining that she has communicated with Gary in private.

“She is sad and she cares about him, but she is willing to see that he is not the right guy for her,” an insider told Us. “She wants to be with someone who accepts her fully.”

While the breakup is a “very difficult” time for Amber, the insider added that she’s a “strong person” and “is going to be OK.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET.