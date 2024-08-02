Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones is taking legal steps to end her marriage to Bar Smith.

Jones, 27, filed for divorce from her husband after three years of marriage on Thursday, August 1, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents obtained by Starcasm, Jones indicated that the couple officially separated in March of this year.

The MTV reality star is asking for sole custody of the couple’s 6-year-old daughter, Holly. Regarding child support, she requested that the court set the support amount.

Jones also filled out the parenting time share and holiday schedule and requested no visitation for Smith, 27.

“[Bar] is currently in jail awaiting trial for a DV case against myself,” she reportedly wrote in court documents. “He is in jail on multiple felony charges. Given that he is already on probation out of California for gun charges and he is [now] in Nevada custody on more serious charges, I fear his decision making skills are very questionable.”

Us has reached out to Jones and Smith’s teams for comment on the divorce.

In July, Us confirmed Smith was arrested and charged with two felonies, including second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with the threat of or using physical force. It was unclear who the alleged victim was at the time of his arrest.

When Teen Mom: The Next Chapter kicked off its current season in May, Jones shared with viewers that she was contemplating a divorce from her husband.

According to Jones, Smith was living in California after being sentenced to 24 months of probation for a separate case. As a result, he was unable to travel to Nevada to visit Jones and their daughter.

While living apart, Jones said she “started to feel something was off.” After checking phone records, she discovered Smith was allegedly having three-hour conversations with a “friend.”

“My trust was broken and it’s a strange feeling,” she shared in the season premiere. “With Bar, I just feel like I deserved unwavering support. This relationship is not worth it and I don’t have the energy.”

In a separate scene, Jones expressed uncertainty about the future of her marriage. At the same time, she wanted her life to be drama-free.

“I love Bar and everybody knows that,” she said. “It’s very exhausting. I don’t know how everything is going to play out. Sometimes these things don’t play out nicely. At the end of the day, I want to be as amicable as possible.”

Jones and Smith made their reality TV debut on the MTV series Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in March 2018. The couple were legally married in April 2021.