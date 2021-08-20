Teen Mom’s Briana DeJesus Says She’s Single After Javi Gonzalez Engagement

No rush to the aisle. Less than three months after Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus announced her engagement to Javi Gonzalez, she revealed she is single.

The 27-year-old reality star opened up about her relationship status via Instagram Story on Thursday, August 19, during a Q&A session.

Several Instagram users asked the MTV personality about her engagement and upcoming wedding plans. When she was asked for wedding details, DeJesus succinctly replied, “I am not getting married any time soon. Maybe next 5 years?”

In another slide, the reality personality confirmed she was single when directly asked before opening up about the nature of the former couple’s split.

“Nothing crazy,” she explained. “I came to the conclusion that I thought I wanted to be in a relationship but in reality, the thought of it sounded nice but I am just not ready for it.”

She continued, “Had a great year with him but rn I have other plans. Maybe in the future we will meet again. I love him and he’s a great guy.”

She also mentioned that decision to end the engagement was “mutual,” in response to a question that pondered if she was still engaged. She wrote, “I got ish I need to work on and goals I need to meet. I don’t feel like it’s fair dragging anyone along while I do those things.”

To conclude her Instagram Q&A, DeJesus revealed that she no longer plans to answer questions about her ex-fiancé. “… If it’s meant to be, it’ll be,” she wrote. “But right now is not the right time. Also this is the last time I’ll be answering questions about him or the situation. Thanks guys for the support, love y’all!”

After the former couple dated for eight months, the reality star confirmed they were engaged in May.

“Javi asked and I said YES! We are ENGAGED 💍,” she wrote alongside a now-deleted photo of a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand, E! News reported at the time.

The MTV star — who shares daughter Nova, 9, with Devoin Austin and daughter Stella, 4, with Luis Hernandez — also dished on coparenting during the Q&A. “I stopped complaining so everything has been gravy but just bc I don’t complain anymore doesn’t mean anything has changed. Still the same situation since day 1,” she wrote.

While navigating coparenting has remained a struggle for DeJesus, she added via Instagram Story that she’s “happy” with how her life has turned out. “I have two beautiful healthy kids and a loving family,” she wrote.