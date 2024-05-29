Wedding bells are in the air for Mackenzie McKee and Khesanio Hall!

“I got engaged last night,” Mackenzie, 29, exclusively shared with Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 29. “This is very, very new. It was a big surprise.”

The Teen Mom star gushed that Khesanio flew in her dad and sisters to the engagement — and also found a way to include her late mom, Angie Douthit, in the special day. (Mackenzie’s mom died in December 2019 after a battle with cancer, which was later shown during an April 2020 episode of Teen Mom OG.)

“All the people I loved were here and everyone was crying and it was just, he made it very, very special,” she told Us. “It means a lot to me.”

While Mackenzie noted that her ring needs to be resized because it’s “too big,” she said Khesanio had it custom-made to be “a little golden.” She added, “Bring on the wedding planning!”

Mackenzie said that she initially “felt a little crazy” talking about her romance with Khesanio because they moved “very, very fast.”

“We met one night and then we talked every night after that,” she said. “We kind of knew, and it’s almost been two years and there’s not one day that I doubted or had any doubts. I’m just really happy and I’ve never had this kind of love. I just really, really look up to him as a person and he just kind of stepped in and raised these kids.”

Mackenzie previously teased to her fans that she was ready to take the next step with Khesanio. After Khesanio posted a sweet snap of the pair sharing a smooch on the beach in February, a user commented, “Waiting for that engagement post 💍 😉.” In response, Mackenzie replied, “Mack Hall don’t sound too bad does it 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

Mackenzie made her romance with Khesanio Instagram official in January 2023. She uploaded a pic of the twosome embracing while gazing into each other’s eyes alongside several red heart emojis.

Prior to her relationship with Khesanio, Mackenzie was on-and-off with Josh McKee, whom she wed in August 2013. The twosome welcomed Gannon, Jaxie and Broncs in 2011, 2014 and 2016, respectively.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion (season 3) finale episode airs on Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 2) premieres Thursday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

With reporting by Mike Vulpo