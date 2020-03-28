Teresa Giudice Gets Pranked by Daughter Milania Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Making the best of self-isolation. Teresa Giudice shared a hilarious video of her daughter Milania Giudice playing a practical joke on her while the Bravo star and her daughters are in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is my Friday night! @milania_giudice356 got me too 😂😱💦,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, captioned a clip of the prank via Instagram on Saturday, March 28.

In the video, Melania, 14, asks her mom, “What sounds does a pig make?” to which Teresa replies, “oink.” The teen continues to ask Teresa what sounds a horse, a dog and a cat make and Teresa responds, “neigh,” “woof” and “meow.” Finally, Melania asks, “What sounds does a whale make?” and takes a sip of water. Teresa responds, “A whale?” before Melania spits the water on her mother in the imitation of a whale shooting water out of its blowhole.

The Skinny Italian author didn’t appear too upset at her daughter and laughed before adding, “Argh, I’m gonna kill you, Melania.”

Teresa’s estranged husband, Joe Giudice, commented on the post, “Miss you all right now more than ever buddy,” along with three heart emojis. The Standing Strong author and Joe, 47, share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania and Audriana, 10.

Joe, meanwhile, has been self-isolating in his native Italy, where he is awaiting a decision on his appeal against his deportation. The former businessman criticized the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 10, just one day after the government issued a mandatory lockdown to slow the spread of the disease, which has killed more than 10,000 in Italy.

“I can’t believe that there’s literally nobody out in these streets. Look at this: ghost town,” Joe said in an Instagram video as he walked the empty streets. “Literally, nobody out because of this stupid coronavirus. It’s, like, ridiculous. People are so scared. Unbelievable. Grow a set of cojones. Jesus. Ridiculous. Alright, I guess I’m gonna be the only one walking around working today.”

Joe has since had a change of heart about the dangers of the coronavirus in Italy. He revealed on March 16 that he has started volunteering to prepare meals for elderly people who are unable to leave their homes because of the quarantine.

