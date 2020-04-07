A tough goodbye. Teresa Giudice honored her late father, Giacinto Gorga, in an intimate funeral service just four days after his death.

In a new Instagram video post, the 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a glimpse from Gorga’s memorial. Dressed in all-black attire, Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga’s children released the doves as a somber Italian ballad played in the background.

“Today we set you free,” Guidice captioned the Instagram update on Tuesday, April 7, sharing the same video and statement as her younger brother. “Fly high to mommy😇❤️🕊🙏🏻.”

Meanwhile, Joe’s wife Melissa Gorga also shared footage from the emotional moment. “The beautiful Grandchildren watching the doves fly into the heavens in honor of their Nonno,” she wrote via Instagram.

On April 3, Us Weekly confirmed that Giacinto died at age 76. At the time of his death, Giudice issued a statement to Instagram alongside an emotional video montage that featured photos of her father throughout the years.

“My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” she wrote on April 3. “I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy. You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life.”

Giudice continued, “You are the absolute strongest man I know & I know you missed mommy so much but you stayed for us. Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno. Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband. You visited mommy every single day & would go twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you were to [sic] sick to go, my silver lining is knowing you’ll be together now. 💕Thank you for showing us all what true love is. Love you Papa Rest In Peace. 🙏🏻❤️😭 4-3-20 🇮🇹.”

The day before his passing, the Bravo personality revealed that Giacinto was “struggling.” She asked for “any extra prayers, good vibes [and] love,” noting that “my girls and I need him.”

Joe Giudice, Teresa’s estranged husband, also spoke out amid the tragedy on April 3. He thanked Giacinto for “setting an example for us and my girls,” adding: “You’re an exemplary example. We benefited from it every day. Thank you for being a guiding light — your experiences and knowledge helped us navigate day-to-day challenges.”