



“No, no, not yet,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, said when asked if she was in “a good place” at the GNO Weekend: An Evening with the Celebrity Housewives at Harrah’s Casino Resort Atlantic City on Saturday, September 21. “It’s a sad time with my husband and everything so we’re going to try and work it out as best we can. The most important thing is our four daughters, so I’m hoping Joe is able to stay in the United States.”

While the reality star, who shares Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, with Joe, also 47, added that they “are going through a really difficult time right now,” she ended on a hopeful note.

“I had all these businesses and everything went crashing down,” the Bravo personality said as she reflected on the couple both being found guilty of multiple fraud charges and serving time min prison. “But, look, I picked myself right back up, and if anybody else is going through hard times, don’t worry about it. You will get through it. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. I do believe that. You’ve got to be positive!”

In October 2018, Joe was ordered to be deported to his native Italy. He finished serving his 41-month prison sentence for fraud five months later and was transferred straight into ICE custody. His request to return home to his family in New Jersey as he awaits a decision on his deportation was denied on Friday, September 20.

Teresa fears for how his absence will affect their daughters. She explained in a June Bravo Insider video: “If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything. He’s going to be missing out on so much. The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through. They should have their daddy here.”

The Standing Strong author — who served 11 months in prison in 2015 — added, “When you’re a mom and your children are hurting, it just kills you so much. If I could take any of this pain away from them, I wish I could.”

