



Staying strong. Teresa Giudice is aiming to look at her family’s tough time amid her Joe Giudice’s deportation positively.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey mom, 47, appeared to have addressed her family’s current hardship through a not-so-subtle Instagram Story update on Sunday, November 10. She posted a quote from life coaches Marc and Angel Chernoff, which read: “Train your mind to see the good in everything. Positivity is a choice. The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.”

Following this Instagram Story, Teresa shared two snaps from her visit to Italy — a moment she also posted to her main page. The Bravo star was pictured posing along with Joe, also 47, and the couple’s four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

Before Teresa and her girls arrived in Italy, she told her daughters what they can expect during their travels abroad. “So we’re flying to Milan, then from Milan, we’re taking a connecting flight to Naples,” she explained in a clip posted by Bravo’s The Daily Dish on Thursday, November 7. “And then when we get to Naples, we’re gonna drive … Then, we’re gonna go see your daddy!”

Earlier this month, Teresa’s Bravo costars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania spoke with Us Weekly exclusively regarding the “anxiety” their pal had about visiting Joe.

“I spoke to her this morning, actually, when she was packing. She was telling me some crisis that they couldn’t find Gia’s passport last night. She was having a little mini panic attack and it was crazy,” Aydin, 42, said on Wednesday, November 6. “G ended up having it, so crisis averted. She has so much on her mind.”

Catania, 48, said that Teresa was “not knowing how she’s going to feel when she sees” Joe again for the first time. “Even on this trip, her and I agree, this isn’t the trip to really know if the romance is there,” she added.

Joe served a 41-month prison sentence at a New Jersey facility for fraud until March, and he was immediately placed in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody thereafter. A judge ordered Joe to return to his native Italy, and he went back to his home country on October 11 requesting to do so. He is currently waiting for an appeal on the judge’s verdict.

The Standing Strong author also served time for fraud, completing a nearly 12-month stint in 2015.

Teresa and Joe, who wed in 1999, addressed the future of their marriage during a tell-all interview they had with Andy Cohen in October. “If we stay together, we stay together. If we don’t, we don’t,” Joe said at the time. “We’ll see.”