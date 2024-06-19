Teri Hatcher has “sort of given up” on online dating after a failed attempt to meet someone on Hinge.

“I did get kicked off of Hinge,” Hatcher, 59, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, June 19. “There [were] enough people that I did not respond to, because they would text me things like, ‘Are you still real and spectacular?’ And I’m like, ‘OK, that’s not who I want to date.’”

The Desperate Housewives alum was booted from the app when users claimed there was somebody “pretending” to be her after she failed to respond to prospective dates.

“It was probably silly to even try it [the app],” Hatcher confessed. “But I was kind of trying to say to the universe, ‘I’m open. I’m not afraid.’ I was trying to do that, but I think it’s the wrong place for me.”

While the actress said she’s off dating apps, she revealed that her “heart is open” to love.

“I have lovely friends. I travel, I experience things. I take care of my parents. I love my cats. I garden. I go to the beach,” she said of her priorities. “It’s just a very full life and the truth is, I think this person, if there ever is one, is just going to have to be really special, you know?”

Hatcher realized that “rather than pining away” and swiping for love, she’s “chosen to just put a lot of effort into the life I want to live.”

Hinge isn’t the only app that Hatcher has tried over the years. In January, she revealed that she’s “tried them all” — including Raya. Hatcher said during an appearance on HSN+’s Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone that the exclusive app was full of “guys [who] only want to date 30-year-olds.”

The experience was one of many that has made her confident in her choice to forgo online romances altogether. “I’m definitely done with the dating apps,” she asserted at the time. “And I feel like if there’s any way I’ll go somewhere and meet someone, that’s what it’s gonna have to be.”

Hatcher once again insisted that she has a “really full life” and is “happy” and “busy” with what she’s doing. “I don’t need a man. I have a cat,” she joked.

Before trying her hand at apps, Hatcher was married twice. She married Markus Leithhold in 1988, but the pair called it quits after 11 months.

Hatcher moved on with Jon Tenney, whom she wed in 1994. Three years later, they welcomed their daughter, Emerson, who is now 26. Hatcher divorced Tenney, 62, in 2003 after six years together.