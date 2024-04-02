Terry Crews has not calmed down over appearing alongside Taylor Swift during Trevor Noah’s opening monologue at the 2024 Grammys.

“Just to be mentioned in the same sentence as Taylor Swift, the most iconic female star of our time right now [is an honor],” Crews, 55, exclusively told Us Weekly on the America’s Got Talent season 19 red carpet earlier this week. “Her, Beyoncé. You know, these are literally the names that you could just say, and everybody knows what you’re talking about.”

Crews was referencing a moment during the February awards show when the camera panned to the actor, who is also a former football player, after Noah made a quip about the attention Swift got during the 2023-2024 NFL season. (Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been dating since summer of last year.)

Noah said at the ceremony, “I’m gonna get revenge. Every time someone says Taylor Swift. I’m going to cut the cameras to someone who plays football,” before cutting to Crews. Swift, for her part, seemed to approve of the joke, as she could be seen laughing while sitting a few tables away.

Now, Crews considers himself a bonafide Swiftie, even if the AGT host hasn’t “heard” from the singer since the awards show. “I want to go to the concert,” he told Us, referencing Swift’s worldwide Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023. “I want to hang out. But I was just honored to be there, sitting amongst all the music greats.”

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum isn’t just a fan of Swift — he’s also just as impressed with Noah. “I believe [Trevor] will be hosting Academy Awards very soon,” Crews said of the comedian’s hosting skills. (The 65th Grammys marked Noah’s fourth time as emcee.)

Following the ceremony, Crews wasted no time sharing the moment with his fans. “So this happened last night,” he captioned a clip of the monologue via TikTok, before congratulating Swift on taking home Album of the Year for 2022’s Midnights. “She makes us feel all the things!”

While the “Anti-Hero” singer is bound to be on any playlist Crews will craft this summer, he’s just a giant music fan — and has an arsenal of other artists whose tunes can gear him up for the warmer weather.

“I got a lot of Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, Beyoncé,” he told Us, sharing his excitement to put the colder months behind him. “Oh, man, it’s so much going on. I can’t wait. It’s almost time.”

Time for warm weather, and time for a new season of America’s Got Talent. Crews will return to host season 19, which is set to premiere on NBC in May. Heidi Klum, Sofîa Vergara, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell will once again serve as judges.

The premiere is still a couple of months away, but Crews is more than ready to get things started, hoping to find the next big talent to add to his playlist. For now, there are plenty of past contestants he can look to when searching for the perfect song of summer.

“Let’s see, we had Drake Milligan last year,” he said, referencing the season 17 country singer who placed third. “He was down on the charts and [then] all of a sudden, right after he performed [on our show], he was No. 1. This is how [AGT does it] — we change the world.”

America’s Got Talent season 19 premieres on NBC Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Amanda Williams