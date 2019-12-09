



Family of four! Former Bachelor contestant Ashley Salter and her college sweetheart, Austin Brannen, are expecting baby No. 2. And the expecting mom is showing off her cute baby bump.

The couple posed with their 2-year-old son, Brooks, in a family photo from the Bahamas on Sunday, December 8 — the same place where the pair were married three years ago. In the happy pic, Brannen can be seen holding Brooks while Salter, 29, is pictured holding her budding belly. The caption simply reads, “Paradise with my loves.”

Fellow Bachelor Nation star Annaliese Puccini — who competed on season 22 of The Bachelor and seasons 5 and 6 of Bachelor in Paradise — commented, “Congratulations” followed by three beating heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time Salter has shown off her pregnant belly. The former hair stylist announced on September 7 that the couple were expecting a baby. “We are over the moon about our Baby GIRL,” she posted to Instagram, “arriving in March.”

Brannen and Salter welcomed Brooks in April 2016, just two months after Us Weekly exclusively revealed they were expecting. “Long stormy night brings a beautiful angel this morning. Brooks Hartman Brannen 7lbs 2oz 4/7/16,” Salter captioned an Instagram photo of her newborn son at the time of his birth.

Just five months later, the pair tied the knot at a romantic wedding ceremony in the Bahamas. Leading up to their nuptials, Salter expressed how excited she was about being taken off the market with a Bachelor-inspired Instagram post. My last day as a single woman #saltertothealter #brannengotthefinalrose,” she captioned a black-and-white shot of herself in a bikini on the beach.

The reality star and the commercial real estate broker first dated while attending Auburn University. They later rekindled their romance when she returned to Georgia after filming season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. They got engaged in September 2015.

Salter competed for Chris Soules‘ love on The Bachelor season 19, where she stood out with her sometimes-baffling comments about pomegranates that look like onions and a group-date location that she said reminded her of “Mesa Verde.” After getting let go in week 4, she went on to date Nick Peterson and Dan Cox on Bachelor in Paradise.